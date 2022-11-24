KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 23, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
164,701,091 103,066,804 5,699,677,099 3,290,597,112
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 651,474,165 (582,786,900) 68,687,265
Local Individuals 6,636,786,528 (6,323,650,070) 313,136,458
Local Corporates 3,612,065,007 (3,993,888,731) (381,823,723)
