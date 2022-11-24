AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 23, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
164,701,091           103,066,804         5,699,677,099           3,290,597,112
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      651,474,165      (582,786,900)         68,687,265
Local Individuals           6,636,786,528      (6,323,650,070)      313,136,458
Local Corporates            3,612,065,007      (3,993,888,731)    (381,823,723)
===============================================================================

