AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Reuters Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 06:04pm
Follow us

KYIV: Russia launched new missile strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday, hitting at least one critical infrastructure target in Kyiv as explosions echoed through the outskirts of the capital.

An air raid alert was issued across all Ukraine and Ukrainian media carried reports of air defence systems in action in several parts of the country. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reuters correspondents in and around Kyiv said they heard several loud explosions and that air defence missiles were flying overhead. Emergency power outages began in Kyiv, a local energy provider said.

Blasts kills three in Russian region bordering Ukraine

“(Missiles) Hit one of the capital’s infrastructure facilities. Stay in shelters! The air alert continues,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He gave no details of what infrastructure was hit. But Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their Feb. 24 invasion.

Russian attacks have knocked out power for long periods for up to 10 million consumers at a time. Ukraine’s national power grid operator said on Wednesday more blackouts would be necessary across the country.

Turkish strike hits Russian base in northeast Syria

Ukrainian officials said a newborn baby had been killed in a Russian missile attack that hit a maternity hospital in the city of Vilniansk in southeastern Ukraine earlier on Wednesday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian missile Russian attacks missile strikes

Comments

1000 characters

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

PM's Office confirms it has received summary for top military appointments

Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

President Alvi approves Haji Ghulam Ali’s appointment as KPK governor

Qatar subjected to barrage of propaganda as FIFA World Cup host: PM Shehbaz

CPHGC serves notice to Hubco for encashment of $150mn Standby LC

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Oil prices fall more than $2 on Russian oil price cap talks

Turkish intent ‘stronger than ever’ to secure Syrian border: Erdogan

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

Bangladesh move India match from Dhaka after protest threat

Read more stories