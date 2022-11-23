AGL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
AVN 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 73.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PAEL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
PRL 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
TREET 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
TRG 144.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.22%)
UNITY 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
WAVES 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,324 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.08%)
BR30 16,214 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 42,862 Decreased By -66.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 15,788 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls on jitters over COVID curbs in China

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 11:33am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures ended Wednesday’s morning session lower, erasing the session’s gains, pressured by rising concerns over the COVID-19 restrictions in China amid fresh outbreaks.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.30% to 3,993 ringgit ($873.93) per tonne by midday break.

Earlier in the day it rose as much as 1.60%, tracking the gains in related oils on the Dalian exchange and crude oil prices. It rose 4.19% over the previous two sessions.

Some market participants took profit after Tuesday’s rally, amid lack of new market leads, while being “on alert” about the impact of COVID-19 lockdown in China, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm oil firms as exports rise, ringgit falls

A rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections in China prompted the commercial hub of Shanghai to abruptly cancel an auto industry event on Wednesday, creating more uncertainty about the reopening plans of the world’s second largest economy.

Palm earlier made modest gains on the back of a rise in soybean oil and expectations of lower November production in Malaysia, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics. However there appears to be a lack of sustained buying interest, he added.

Meanwhile, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract saw a thin gain of 0.04%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.44%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.28%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The benchmark may test a support at 3,922 ringgit a tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,994-4,072 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls on jitters over COVID curbs in China

Pakistan faces currency crisis danger: Nomura

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Oil prices edge higher as large US crude stock drop outweighs China demand worries

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

Read more stories