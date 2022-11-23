AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on stronger rival oils, crude

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures surged on Tuesday, extending a rebound from more than a one-month low, as stronger rival vegetable oils and crude oil lent support, while market participants awaited Malaysian palm oil output data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 151 ringgit, or 3.92%, to close at 4,006 ringgit ($875.63) per tonne.

“Technical rebound is due to oversold and as external markets mostly higher,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that market participants are waiting for Malaysia’s Nov. 1-20 palm oil production figure.

The contract a day earlier hit its lowest level since Oct.

17 after posting a 10% weekly fall last week.

The news about Indonesia’s higher biodiesel blending trials, known as B40 road test, going well is also supporting palm prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Sunvin Group.

The technical report on the trial is expected to be completed next month, according to a statement from Indonesia’s energy ministry.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the Nov. 1-20 period are seen rising between 2.9% and 9.6% according to reports from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance, Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.53%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.35%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.92%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil rose on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market, which also supported palm oil prices, as higher crude prices make it more competitive to use palm oil for biodiesel.

OPEC+ Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil soyoil ringgit

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises on stronger rival oils, crude

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

Battling inflation ‘priority’ as global growth slows: OECD

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

Read more stories