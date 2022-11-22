AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
OGDC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.61%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.3%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.68%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.44%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says Russia hit aid distribution centre, one killed

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:24pm
Follow us

KYIV: Russian shelling hit a humanitarian aid distribution centre in the town of Orihiv in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing a volunteer and wounding two women, the regional governor said.

Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, gave no further details of the attack on Orihiv, about 110 km (70 miles) east of the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station which has been shelled in the past few days.

Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of firing the shells that fell near reactors and damaged a radioactive waste storage building at the plant.

“Russian terrorists are shelling humanitarian delivery points, continuing nuclear blackmail - a pitiful tactic of military losers,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Well, for every such action there is a Ukrainian counteraction,” he added.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says Russia hit aid distribution centre, one killed

'Asset beyond means' case: Court sends reference against Dar back to NAB

Rupee ends losing streak, gains 0.11% against US dollar

Trade ties, CARs connectivity: High-powered delegation to be sent

Police registers case over killing of cop in Karachi

Oil rises as Saudi comments outweigh recession concerns

Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

‘Extreme liquidity crunch’ engulfs textile sector, says APTMA

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Pakistan reopens Afghan crossing

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Read more stories