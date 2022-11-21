AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 223.66 against US dollar

  • Currency has lost Rs2.24 or 1% against the greenback in the last seven trading sessions
Recorder Report Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 06:05pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee maintained its downward trend against the US dollar, falling 0.22% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 223.66 after a decline of Re0.49. In the last seven trading sessions, the currency has lost Rs2.24 or 1% against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee lost value in all five sessions to close at 223.17 against the greenback in the inter-bank market, amid reports that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been further delayed as the lender linked arrival of its mission in Islamabad with finalisation of macroeconomic framework with necessary adjustments.

The rupee saw somewhat greater pressure towards the end of the week, with investors also concerned over rising domestic political noise and declining foreign exchange reserves.

In a key development, Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) clocked in at $0.57 billion in October 2022, against a deficit of $0.36 billion reported in September 2022, registering an increase of over 56%, the central bank said on Monday.

Globally, the US dollar started the week on the frontfoot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions.

The US dollar index rose 0.131% to 107.030 on Monday, after logging its biggest weekly gain in a month last week, while the offshore Chinese yuan rate was at $7.1700 per dollar.

Markets remain in anticipation of minutes from the Fed's November meeting due to be released on Wednesday that could shed light on how high officials ultimately expect to raise interest rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity,dropped to trade near two-month lows on Monday, having earlier slid by around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Monday

BID Rs 223.75

OFFER Rs 224.75

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost one rupee for buying and 1.05 rupees for selling against USD, closing at 228.75 and 231, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 242.50 and 244.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 65.20 and 65.70, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 40 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 63.20 and 63.70, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Monday

BID Rs 228.75

OFFER Rs 231

Oil prices Dollar rate CAD US dollar index PKR VS USD IMF Pakistan usd rate pkr rate rupee rate INTRADAY IMF Program inter-bank market

Comments

1000 characters
Umair Nov 21, 2022 05:06pm
Plz load shredding schedule 1 hours
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 223.66 against US dollar

Process for appointment of next COAS has begun: Khawaja Asif

SHC acquits all men sentenced in Perween Rehman murder case

Pakistan rejects India's baseless allegations at 'No Money for Terror' summit

Qatar signs world’s ‘longest’ gas supply deal with China: energy minister

Net FDI in Pakistan falls over 52% in first four months of FY23

Pakistan's current account deficit clocks in at $567mn in October

Pakistan's injured Shaheen to sit out England Tests

Oil prices ease to trade near 2-month lows on China demand fears, dollar strength

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

Read more stories