Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has authorised/disbursed Rs193.15 billion, including Rs38.94 billion foreign aid, while Rs74.91 billion expenditures were made for development projects under the Public-Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 from July to September against the total allocation of Rs727 billion.

According to a summary of the PSDP-2022-23 available with Business Recorder, the federal government has authorised/disbursed a total of 139.84 billion including Rs7.565 billion foreign aid, whereas, a total of Rs41.779 billion expenditures were made for various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs566.56 billion allocation.

The government also authorised a total of Rs53.21 billion including Rs31.37 billion foreign aid,whereas,Rs33.064 billion expenditures were made out of Rs159.94 billion for development projects of corporations; a total of Rs29.83 billion including Rs13.878 billion foreign aid has been authorised for development projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA), whereas, Rs13.879 billion expenditures were made. The government has authorised Rs23.377 billion including Rs17.495 billion foreign aid, whereas, Rs19.185 billion expenditures were made out of Rs42.68 billion for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

The government authorised a total of Rs23.43 billion out of Rs140.64 billion allocation, whereas, Rs11.178 billion were expended for provinces and Special Areas.

The government authorised 2.393 billion and made 112.73 million expenditures out of 12.65 billion allocations for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

A total of Rs68 billion while Rs0.40 million were made expenditures for development projects of the Cabinet Division against Rs68.058 allocation.

The government disbursed/authorised 286.46 million out of Rs1.66 billion allocation while Rs7.4 million were expended for development projects of the Finance Division.

The government authorised Rs4.488 billion against Rs32.65 billion allocation but no expenditures were made so far for development projects of the Railway Division. A total of Rs1.865 billion has been authorised out of Rs10.12 billion allocation while Rs637.1 million were made expenditures for development projects of the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has authorised/disbursed a total of Rs7.779 billion out of Rs44.72 billion while Rs1.32 billion were expended for development projects of the Higher Education Commission and Rs1.25 billion has been authorised for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

The government made expenditures of Rs15.23 billion out of Rs97.56 billion budgeted allocation for the Water Resources Division, Rs3.545 billion has been authorised out of Rs17.73 billion allocation, while Rs1.08 billion expenditures were made for development projects of the Housing and Works Division.

The government has authorised Rs1.9 billion out of Rs9.5 billion allocation, whereas, Rs25.13 million expenditures were made for development projects of the Climate Change Division, Rs1.61 billion has been authorised while Rs249.63 million expenditures were made for development projects of the Interior Division The government has authorised Rs100 million while Rs67.29 million expenditures were made for the development project of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra).

