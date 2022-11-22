AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Nov 22, 2022
Shallow quake kills 162, injures hundreds on Indonesia’s Java island

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
CIANJUR: A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

Doctors treated patients outdoors after the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital Jakarta, left hospitals in the West Java town of Cianjur without power for several hours.

“I regret to inform that 162 are dead. 326 are injured with most of them sustained fractures from being crushed in ruins,” Ridwan Kamil, governor of worst-hit province West Java, told a press conference in a video seen by AFP. He said most of the victims were children.

Adam, spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, confirmed the toll to AFP.

Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, still lists the toll at 62. Due to miscounting, officials offered wildly fluctuating death tolls after an Indonesian stadium disaster last month.

The BNPB said 25 people remained trapped under the rubble as the rescue mission stretched into the night.

The agency said more than 2,000 houses were damaged and Kamil said more than 13,000 people were taken to evacuation centres.

“You can see it yourself, some got their heads, feet sewn outdoors. Some got stressed and started crying,” Kamil said.

Kamil said power had been partially restored by the evening, without specifying if that meant by generators or connection to a power grid.

