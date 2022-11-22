AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
Huge potential exists for enhancing bilateral trade: German diplomat

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
KARACHI: The German Consul General in Karachi Rudiger Lotz has said that there is huge potential to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany.

While speaking to media during his visit to Quetta Press Club on Monday, the Consul General said that the aim of his visit to Balochistan is to explore more business opportunities here.

He said Balochistan is rich in natural resources. “We want to diversify our businesses in Pakistan.”

He said visits of investors of both sides will help to improve Pakistan-Germany business relations.

He said Germany is interested in investing in Balochistan in various sectors including minerals and alternate energy projects.

He said climate change is an emerging challenge and all countries should come forward to deal with this challenge.

He said major export from Pakistan to Germany is textiles. “We want to increase this cooperation in other sectors, as well,” he added.

He said that vocational training institutes have been established in Hub, Chaman and Quetta in Balochistan to produce skilled workforce in these areas.

Honorary Consul General Mir Murad Baloch, Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq Rind, Senior Journalist Shahzada Zulfiqar, Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) President Irfan Saeed and General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed were also present.

