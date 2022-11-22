AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
Nov 22, 2022
Punjab OPC's deputy chief tells IK of preparations for 'march'

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
LAHORE Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan met Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at Zaman Park. The meeting was held regarding the final call of the 26th November Independence March.

Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hasan briefed Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf about the preparations regarding Azadi March by Overseas Pakistanis. Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan entrusted Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission with the responsibility of mobilizing Overseas Pakistanis for the Azadi March.

He also instructed Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan to mobilize as many overseas Pakistanis as possible.

Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission said in the meeting that Overseas Pakistanis are working in the Azadi March as a regular contingent. On the call of their leader, a large number of overseas Pakistanis participated in the Azadi March. He said that the overseas Pakistani community is with Imran Khan in every difficult hour.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of our country. Overseas Pakistanis have always helped their homeland in difficult times. He further said that the services of Overseas Pakistanis cannot be forgotten. Overseas Pakistanis live close to our hearts, he added.

