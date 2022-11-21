AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm firms as exports rise, ringgit falls

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 04:44pm
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Monday after dropping to more than a month’s low earlier in the day, boosted by strong exports data and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.03% to close at 3,851 ringgit ($841.75) per tonne.

The contract fell as much as 1.51% earlier in the session to hit its lowest since Oct. 17, tracking losses in Dalian oils amid fresh lockdowns in China.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-20 rose 9.6% compared to the same period a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported a 2.9% increase.

The Malaysian ringgit, in which the palm benchmark is traded, fell as much as 0.7% against the U.S. dollar on Monday after a general election resulted in a hung parliament, making the edible oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm oil logs 10pc weekly slump on stronger ringgit

Besides good export data and a weak ringgit, some recovery in prices of rival edible oils also helped lift palm, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.28%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.15%. They lost as much as 2% and 2.38%, respectively, earlier in the day.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.34%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm firms as exports rise, ringgit falls

Process for appointment of next COAS has begun: Khawaja Asif

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 223.66 against US dollar

SHC acquits all men sentenced in Perween Rehman murder case

Pakistan rejects India's baseless allegations at 'No Money for Terror' summit

Qatar signs world’s ‘longest’ gas supply deal with China: energy minister

Net FDI in Pakistan falls over 52% in first four months of FY23

Pakistan's current account deficit clocks in at $567mn in October

Pakistan's injured Shaheen to sit out England Tests

Oil prices ease to trade near 2-month lows on China demand fears, dollar strength

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

Read more stories