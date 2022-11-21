Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of Indian cinema's biggest icons, will be given an honourary award at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, reported Variety on Monday.

A stalwart of Bollywood, actor-producer Khan has been making his mark for decades with blockbusters such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham,' 'Dil Se' among others.

More recently, in 2018, he co-produced 'Zero' through his VFX house Red Chillies Entertainment. The production company later scored big with thriller 'Badla' in 2019. The company currently has an eight-episode political espionage series 'Bard of Blood' running on Netflix.

Considered a global superstar, Khan was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2018. He also co-owns cricket teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Earlier this year, on his birthday his image was projected onto the world's tallest skyscraper, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, for the fourth time.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar,” Red Sea festival CEO Mohammed Al Turki was quoted as saying by Variety.

Khan “has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today,” he added.

Khan said he was truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival.

"It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community,” Khan was quoted as saying by Variety.

The Red Sea festival's second edition will run December 1-10 in Jeddah.