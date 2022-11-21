AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

BR Life & Style Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of Indian cinema's biggest icons, will be given an honourary award at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, reported Variety on Monday.

A stalwart of Bollywood, actor-producer Khan has been making his mark for decades with blockbusters such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham,' 'Dil Se' among others.

More recently, in 2018, he co-produced 'Zero' through his VFX house Red Chillies Entertainment. The production company later scored big with thriller 'Badla' in 2019. The company currently has an eight-episode political espionage series 'Bard of Blood' running on Netflix.

Considered a global superstar, Khan was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2018. He also co-owns cricket teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Earlier this year, on his birthday his image was projected onto the world's tallest skyscraper, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, for the fourth time.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar,” Red Sea festival CEO Mohammed Al Turki was quoted as saying by Variety.

Khan “has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today,” he added.

Khan said he was truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival.

"It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community,” Khan was quoted as saying by Variety.

The Red Sea festival's second edition will run December 1-10 in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences Red Sea International Film Festival

Comments

1000 characters

Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

Process for appointment of next COAS has begun: Khawaja Asif

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 223.66 against US dollar

SHC acquits all men sentenced in Perween Rehman murder case

Pakistan rejects India's baseless allegations at 'No Money for Terror' summit

Qatar signs world’s ‘longest’ gas supply deal with China: energy minister

Net FDI in Pakistan falls over 52% in first four months of FY23

Pakistan's current account deficit clocks in at $567mn in October

Pakistan's injured Shaheen to sit out England Tests

Oil prices ease to trade near 2-month lows on China demand fears, dollar strength

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

Read more stories