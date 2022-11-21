AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Nov 21, 2022
Pakistan

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

Recorder Report Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 09:49am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistani team under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has delivered win on world stage on account of damage and loss fund at COP-27.

The foreign minister on Sunday in a series of tweets said, “Sincerest gratitude to all members of G-77 & China for their continued support & trust in Pakistan’s leadership. A special shout out to Team Pakistan at COP27. Team MOFA & Climate led by sherry Rehman under able premiership of Shehbaz Sharif has delivered major win on world stage.”

PM seeks debt relief, climate compensation

He further tweeted that “probably most consequential event as foreign minister has been COP27 in Egypt. Shaken by Pakistan floods, worst natural disaster Pakistan has ever seen, for us climate change is not a problem of the future. CoP-27 endorsed Pakistan’s proposal as chair of G77 & China, to place ‘loss & damage’ on the agenda.

In monumental achievement for climate justice & G77 led by Pakistan. COP27 has successfully concluded with loss & damage as part of the agenda, including a fund & financial arrangements to address this issue. I congratulate Foreign Minister Shoukry, President at COP-27P hosting a historic COP. Pakistan leading & winning on the world stage. Win for climate justice, win for developing world in honor of 33 million victims of Pakistan Floods & millions around the world who suffer from a climate catastrophe they did not create & do not have resources to address loss and damage.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

China Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister PM Shehbaz Sharif COP27 UN climate summit G77 members

