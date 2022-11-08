AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM seeks debt relief, climate compensation

Reuters | APP Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country would need debt relief and would seek compensation for climate damage as it recovers from catastrophic floods that cost the country some $30 billion.

Speaking on Monday at the COP27 climate conference alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s escalating public debt was hampering its recovery.

“Millions of people are going into winter without shelter or livelihood,” Sharif said. “Women and children are still looking to us to protect their basics needs.”

Pakistan and other climate-vulnerable countries are demanding that the UN climate talks this year in Egypt take steps to mobilize “loss and damage” funds for disaster-hit nations, and some say rich nations have a duty to pay these costs because their historical emissions are mostly responsible for global warming today.

“We have mobilized every available resource toward the national relief effort,” but it is not enough, Sharif said — describing hundreds of broken bridges across the country, as well as stagnant lake water now fouling southern agricultural landscape.

COP27 summit to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

Guterres, who visited Pakistan in September to tour the flood damage, urged international financial institutions like the World Bank and to leaders at the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia to reform policies that govern debt relief and concessional loan decisions so as to help middle-income countries like Pakistan focus on rebuilding rather than repayment.

“There should be a way to have a (debt) swap exchanging the payments of the debt to investments in the rehabilitation and recovery and reconstruction from natural disasters,” the secretary general said.–Reuters

APP adds: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), the total estimated damage caused by the recent floods in Pakistan was over $32 billion, i.e., around 10% of the country’s GDP.

The enormous task of rehabilitation and reconstruction would require substantial international support for Pakistan to rebuild affected areas, based on the model of sustainable development, he added

The prime minister highlighted this as he met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here on the sidelines of COP-27 Summit being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.

Appreciating the UN Secretary-General for his solidarity with, and call for massive support to Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in the country, he reiterated that the unprecedented flood disaster in Pakistan was a clear manifestation of the challenge posed by climate change.

The prime minister also endorsed the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate justice and climate solidarity.

Referring to the adoption of UN General Assembly resolution, last month, expressing solidarity with Pakistan, he said that Pakistan was looking forward to convening an international ‘pledging conference’ bringing together all development partners.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for the creation of a UN inter-agency team, led by the Deputy Secretary General, to help Pakistan prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction plan to be presented to the Conference.

With reference to COP-27, he stated that Climate Conference was a timely opportunity for the international community to catalyse concerted international action to mitigate the impact of climate change, and promote climate justice, based on the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

The prime minister emphasized that addressing “loss and damage” would be a key “deliverable” at COP-27.

At the request of Pakistan — in its capacity as the Chair of the G77 and China — the COP-27 has agreed, by consensus, to the proposed inclusion of an agenda item on loss and damage finance.

The bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary-General was followed by a joint press stake-out at the “Pakistan Pavilion”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Antonio Guterres climate change Egypt debt relief UN Secretary General Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif COP27 summit climate compensation COP27 climate conference

Comments

1000 characters

PM seeks debt relief, climate compensation

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories