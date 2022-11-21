AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

Umar assails exploitation of the poor by elite

INP Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has said that during his interaction with people during party’s long march he has met thousands of people and seen hope in their eyes but it is sad that corrupt elite is enriching itself at their cost.

He said that we needed a country which was slave to none and where institutions were not bigger than the nation.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Umar wrote an emotional note saying: “In last 10 days in 2nd phase of long march, had the honour of interacting with thousands of people. Saw their amazing spirit of generosity, the sincerity of their affection, hope in their eyes. It is truly tragic that corrupt elite has exploited them & enriched themselves.

“To realize the dreams of these people we need a country which takes its own decisions & is subservient to none. A country in which all power flows from its citizens. A country in which individuals are not bigger than institutions & institutions are not bigger than the nation.”

