Nov 21, 2022
Pakistan

KMUP to set up campuses in Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Medical University, Peshawar (KMUP) will establish medical college campuses in Afghanistan to help the neighboring country to achieve self-sufficiency in healthcare services.

The joint meeting of Afghanistan Inter-governmental Coordination Cell (AICC) was held here on Saturday to discuss the neighboring country’s health sector issues in which Pakistan also announced that it will provide more than 4500 scholarships to Afghan students next year.

The AICC meeting was jointly chaired by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq with Dr Qalandar Ibad, Afghan Minister for Public Health in Islamabad. The meeting discussed cooperation being extended by Pakistan for people of Afghanistan in the health sector.

In a series of tweets, former Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq said that Pakistan had built three modern hospitals in Afghanistan; Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in Kabul, Nishtar Kidney Center in Jalalabad and Amnanullah Logari Hospital in Logar.

“Pakistan has agreed to extend financial support for smooth operations of these hospitals in the short to medium term and support the private sector to run these hospitals under public private partnerships in the long term,” he said.

Afghanistan AICC healthcare services KMUP

