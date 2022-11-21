Diwali, Guru Nanak’s 553rd birth anniversary celebrated in Lahore

LAHORE: In order to express solidarity with the Hindu and Sikh communities, the Cosmopolitan Club of Lahore celebrated Diwali and Guru Nanak Dev’s 553rd birth anniversary with the joint collaboration of Samaj Sewa Foundation, Peace and Justice Network and Allahwale Trust at Jinnah Bagh on Sunday.

A large number of civil society members, especially youngsters of different school of thoughts and representatives of the Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Department had attended the ceremony.

Anika Karan, Joint Secretary of Samaj Seva Foundation, moderated the event.

Muhammad Yusuf, deputy director of Human Rights Department, in his opening remarks said the participation of youth belonging to various religions promotes the culture of interfaith while the platform of his organization supports the followers of every religion. He said that holding of such events ensure promotion of peace and tolerance in a society.

Peter Jacob, Executive Director of Center for Social Justice, while appreciating the involvement of the youth, emphasized the importance of the youth for the best future of the country.

Meanwhile, Lecturer of Sanatan Dharam, Minhaj-ul-Quran International University Sabir Naz Sarwa Bhuma conducted a special Pratna (prayer) and highlighted the importance of Diwali and said the purpose to celebrate Diwali was to acknowledge the victory of good over evil.

Member of Board of Directors of Auqaf Department and Director of Interfaith Relations of Minhaj Al-Quran International Sohail Ahmed Raza while emphasizing the need for religious harmony said we all have to fight against radicalization by playing our role in establishing a peaceful society.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Samaj Seva Foundation Chairman Lala Chaman Lal pledged to continue organizing such events in future as well to continue his efforts to bring people from marginalized communities into the national mainstream.

Meanwhile, the civil society members sliced a cake to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji and also lit lamps.

