District body briefed on public welfare initiatives

FAISALABAD: District Coordination Committee meeting was held in DC Office under the chairmanship of District Convener/MNA Faizullah Kamooka. Provincial Minister Latif Nazr, parliamentarians Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Shakeel Shahid, Adil Parvez Gujjar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Mian Waris Aziz, Firdous Roy, Habkook Gill were participated.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, while giving a briefing on the public welfare initiatives taken by the district administration in the last three months, said that coffee counter and mobile charger desk were established at the DC office reception, from which a large number of citizens are benefiting daily. He said that he and other officers are sitting at the DC office reception for an hour every day and listening to public issues so that the applicants have direct access to them and through the regular desk, applicants is also being continuously informed about the progress in solving their problems.

He said that after accounting honorary DC for one, the top position holder of the government school in curricular and extra-curricular activities was made honorary for one day and this initiative was appreciated not only in Pakistan but also internationally.

The DC said that a free shuttle service was started to provide quality accommodation and food services to those passing night in the footpaths and green belts, through which hundreds of passengers have been benefited. The anti-beggar campaign against beggars is going on which is getting encouraging results.

He said that My Plant My Class Fellow program was started under which the class VIII children are jointly planting saplings which will be promoted with students in next class. He said that the DC Price Monitoring Squad equipped with modern cameras is active in 24 critical markets of the city, which is under the control of the District Emergency Operational Center established in the DC office and by monitoring and checking the presence of price boards on the fruit and vegetable shops, the squad uploads the violation on the Price Punjab app and later the relevant price control magistrate takes action.

He said that Civil Defense volunteers are also active for this purpose. He said that 6,000 social security cards were issued in three months on the complaints of Industrial and brick kiln workers. He said that steps have been started to use the parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazar for parking in the same condition and the plaza will be opened in the next few days, which will allow thousands of motorcycles and cars to be parked. He said that prepaid cards are being issued to improve the parking system, which will increase the revenue of the company.

The DC informed about the future steps and said that the anti quackery campaign is being started soon while keeping in view the sugarcane crushing season, the installation of reflectors is going on to protect the trolleys carrying sugarcane from accidents. He said that the construction of buildings will be possible only after the approval of the building maps. Establishment of child protection cells in the general bus stand and city terminal, live monitoring of land record centers, inspection roster of officers for monitoring development schemes has been issued and they will be constantly aware to parliamentarians.

The convener of meeting and the assembly members appreciated the ongoing initiatives of the district administration and emphasized the need to make the anti beggery campaign more effective and efficient.

DG FDA Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram gave a briefing on the Faisalabad master plan and the district convener along with the assembly members decided that a separate meeting regarding the master plan will be held next week. The members of the assembly said that the performance of TEPA should be presented in the next meeting related to traffic management issues. During the meeting

Faisalabad Waste Management Company, District Health and Education Authority CEOs Bilal Feroze Joya, Dr. Kashif Mahmood Kamboh, Iftikhar Khan presented progress on which the chairman of the meeting issued necessary instructions.

