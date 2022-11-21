AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Graduation ceremony held at KSBL

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2022 08:07am
KARACHI: The graduation ceremony of the MBA, Executive MBA and MS Business Analytics programs of the Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) was held recently. KSBL celebrated its Commencement Ceremony in the backdrop of 10 year celebration for the institution.

Hussain Dawood, Founder & Chairman, KSBL; members of the Board of Governors of KSBL, members of the Board of Trustees, graduates and their parents, and members of the faculty celebrated the momentous occasion.

Hussain Dawood congratulated the attendees on this defining moment of celebration. He further encouraged the graduates to keep learning and remain humble in their future endeavours.

Recognizing the accomplishments of students and encouraging them to give back to the society, the keynote speaker Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Founder and CEO of Indus Hospital & Health Network shared his lifelong journey of philanthropy and humanitarianism.

Mubashar Hameed, Rector & CEO, KSBL congratulated all the graduates and said: “I share the pride on the accomplishments of our graduating students, your excitement at being a part of this celebration, and your joy at the prospects that lie ahead. Your alma mater is always looking forward to support your ambitions of taking the next step. You are the future of Pakistan, and we are confident that we have prepared you to be shining examples of true leadership.”

