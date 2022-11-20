Pakistan calls back female section officer from Japan

ISLAMABAD: An arrested female section officer of Pakistan Finance Ministry has been released in Japan and she will be sent back in next few days, it has been learnt on Saturday.

According to diplomatic sources, suspended Pakistani Finance Ministry Section Officer Rida Noor was released in Japan.

Rida Noor was facing different charges including driving a vehicle without licence and was held by the Japanese police.

After Noor’s arrest, the Establishment Division suspended her.

However, with the efforts of Pakistani Mission in Japan, she was released and she would be flown back home in a few days.