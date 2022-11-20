AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS pays farewell visit to set-ups of Army Medical Corps

APP Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited various set-ups of the Army Medical Corps as part of his farewell visits.

Surgeon General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar accompanied the Chief of the Army Staffduring visit, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Chief of the Army Staff visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi and was briefed by Commandant CMH Major General Muhammad Mohsin Qureshi regarding the most modern newly upgraded healthcare facilities.

The COAS was briefed that medical care has been planned as per the international best practices and patient care was the focus of hospital administration.

Special counters have been established for facilitating civilian and non-entitled patients as well.

It was further briefed that efforts were being made to provide a patient-friendly environment and provide allied facilities for patients’ attendants.

The Chief of the Army Staff was also shown the newly established control room made to impart training to doctors through the live surgery process in the Academic Centre, designed and established to facilitate medical students for better understanding of surgical procedures.

The Chief of the Army Staff appreciated the efforts of the Army Medical Corps that had been providing quality health care and latest rehabilitation services to members of the armed forces, their families and civilian patients.

Amongst other facilities, martyrs’ families and veterans’ Medical Facilitation Centre had been providing disruption-free basic healthcare facilities, including blood sampling, medicines and checkups to families of martyrs and senior veterans up to the age of 75 years. The upgraded pharmacy was now entertaining 3,000 patients daily.

The Chief of the Army Staff also laid the foundation stone of a new training block of the Armed Forces Post Graduate Institute.

Later, the Chief of the Army Staff visited newly constructed soldiers’ guestrooms, the newly established Army Help Centre and the upgraded facilities of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology. He appreciated the doctors and healthcare professionals of AMC for their selfless devotion to duty and monumental work.

Lauding the immense improvements being incorporated in healthcare infrastructure, the Chief of the Army Staff said quality healthcare for soldiers and their families was a cardinal feature of the army’s welfare regime and critical for the morale of troops.

Earlier on arrival at CMH, the Chief of the Army Staff was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

ISPR COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Lieutenant General Nigar Johar Combined Military Hospital

Comments

1000 characters

COAS pays farewell visit to set-ups of Army Medical Corps

COAS’ appointment: Imran seeking to sabotage process: Bilawal

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

REITs fund size hits Rs98.344bn mark: SECP chief

WB satisfied with Pakistan Community Support Project implementation

Gold, oil and US equity indices: FY22 PMEX trading stands at Rs3.867trn

Diplomatic ties set up with Dominican Republic

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

People without taxable income: LHC declares collection of advance income tax ‘unlawful’

Read more stories