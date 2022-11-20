AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Nov 20, 2022
Elahi pays tribute to COAS for his services

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa by getting abolished the ban on the Tablighi Jamat being imposed in Saudi Arabia has done a great religious service.

He stated that he requested General Qamar Javed Bajwa to talk with the Saudi Arabian King and on his request General Qamar Javed Bajwa made a request to the Saudi Arabian King about abolishing ban on the Tablighi Jamat which was duly accepted.

The CM paid rich tributes to General Qamar Javed Bajwa on performing religious services adding that General Qamar Javed Bajwa will always be rewarded for getting the ban lifted from the Tablighi Jamat in Saudi Arabia.

While addressing the participants of a ceremony after inaugurating the triple-linked roads at Raiwind Pajian Chowk, the CM said that the reward of imparting religious education of the translation of Holy Quran and Nazra will go to Imran Khan and to the whole PTI adding that the work which we undertook will remain everlasting till the world exists.

He maintained that the Tablighi Jamat is the face of all the Muslims across the world adding that unfortunately due to few people the positive image of the Muslims was badly affected across the globe.

He disclosed that he had got constructed 30,000 capacity mosque in Raiwind during his first tenure and today religious jamats come to Raiwind across the globe. He said that he has directed all the concerned departments to expeditiously complete the development works of Raiwind.

