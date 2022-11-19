AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US supporting Pakistani innovators, entrepreneurs: US Consul General

  • Says this year marks 75 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 19 Nov, 2022 07:15pm
Follow us

US Consul General Nicole Theriot said on Saturday that United States is supporting Pakistani innovators, entrepreneurs and students working to make a positive impact on their communities and the economy.

Speaking to Pakistani entrepreneurs at the National Incubation Center, Karachi, she remarked “this year marks 75 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan”.

“The United States values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests,” she said.

“We support strengthening of economic ties between our two countries by expanding private sector trade and investment, which benefits both countries.”

Nicole Theriot assumes charge as US consul general for Karachi

She added that the US government looked forward to continuing working with Pakistan to grow and expand commercial and economic ties and collaboration in education.

The consul general further stated that her country was keen to improve access of Pakistan to renewable energy and increase agricultural cooperation.

“We also look forward to more cooperation on integrating women into Pakistan’s economy and help further nurture Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” she said.

The event was aimed at promoting the advancement of the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem by convening various programs with entrepreneurs, startups, incubation centers, industry leaders, academia, youth, and journalists.

Int’l Education Week highlights benefits of US higher education

Professional speaker Oscar Garcia led a roundtable discussion with US Consulate Karachi officials, entrepreneurs and startups about the “Challenges and Opportunities in Pakistan's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem”. He gave an interactive talk about “Sustainability in Start-Up Culture” with the aspiring Pakistani entrepreneurs at Lincoln Corner Karachi.

Located in the Lincoln’s Corner is the StartUp Lab!, a one-of-its -kind space where entrepreneurs can turn their business idea into a reality using the latest technology and equipment for free.

Pakistan US Businessmen

Comments

1000 characters

US supporting Pakistani innovators, entrepreneurs: US Consul General

Dar looks to calm nerves, says Pakistan will not default on bond payments

Long march protesters cannot block roads, raise anti-state slogans: Islamabad Capital Police

Imran setting 'dangerous precedent' with Rawalpindi protest call: Bilawal

COAS visits Army Medical Corps as ‘part of his farewell visits’: ISPR

FIFA chief accuses critics of Qatar of hypocrisy ahead of World Cup

Air India in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy planes, says CEO

Qatar ready for ‘historic moment’ in World Cup opener, says Sanchez

Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, Pentagon official says

Government borrows $4.25bn during Jul-Oct period

Read more stories