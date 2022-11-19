US supporting Pakistani innovators, entrepreneurs: US Consul General

US Consul General Nicole Theriot said on Saturday that United States is supporting Pakistani innovators, entrepreneurs and students working to make a positive impact on their communities and the economy.

Speaking to Pakistani entrepreneurs at the National Incubation Center, Karachi, she remarked “this year marks 75 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan”.

“The United States values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests,” she said.

“We support strengthening of economic ties between our two countries by expanding private sector trade and investment, which benefits both countries.”

She added that the US government looked forward to continuing working with Pakistan to grow and expand commercial and economic ties and collaboration in education.

The consul general further stated that her country was keen to improve access of Pakistan to renewable energy and increase agricultural cooperation.

“We also look forward to more cooperation on integrating women into Pakistan’s economy and help further nurture Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” she said.

The event was aimed at promoting the advancement of the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem by convening various programs with entrepreneurs, startups, incubation centers, industry leaders, academia, youth, and journalists.

Professional speaker Oscar Garcia led a roundtable discussion with US Consulate Karachi officials, entrepreneurs and startups about the “Challenges and Opportunities in Pakistan's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem”. He gave an interactive talk about “Sustainability in Start-Up Culture” with the aspiring Pakistani entrepreneurs at Lincoln Corner Karachi.

Located in the Lincoln’s Corner is the StartUp Lab!, a one-of-its -kind space where entrepreneurs can turn their business idea into a reality using the latest technology and equipment for free.