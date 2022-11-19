Radiation, nuclear material detection during cross-border movement: DG NNDA will be responsible for enforcement of int’l pacts, domestic laws

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would be responsible for the enforcement of all the international agreements/domestic laws relating to radiation and nuclear material detection during cross-border movement of persons and international cargo through sea, land border stations and airports.

The FBR has issued SRO.2047(I)/2022 and SRO2048(I)/2022 here on Friday.

Through the notification, the FBR has issued functions, jurisdiction and powers of the Directorate-General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA).

The FBR has also authorized the officers of the NNDA, FBR to exercise the powers and discharge the duties of the officers of customs under the provisions of the Customs Act and invoke all the relevant provisions of the said Act.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Friday, the Directorate-General of NNDA shall be based at Islamabad, headed by the Director General, assisted by two Deputy Directors General one each at Islamabad and Karachi and the Director (HQ), Islamabad. The Directorate-General of NNDA shall have its regional offices at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. The Director General shall report to the FBR chairman, Islamabad.

All directorates of the Directorate General of NNDA shall be headed by a director and shall be assisted by additional directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, supervisors, assistant supervisors, radio portal monitor (RPM) operators, radio portal monitor (RPM) technicians, or officers with any other designation and officials of Customs, as are required.

The Directorate General of NNDA shall be responsible for enforcement of all the international agreements, treaties, conventions, domestic laws, rules and procedures relating to radiation and nuclear material detection with reference to cross border movement of persons and international or bi-lateral cargo through sea, land border stations and airports and domestic laws, rules and procedures relating to inland movement of cargo and persons, through the respective Directorates.

