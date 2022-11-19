Ministry gears up efforts to implement 3 RD

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has geared up its efforts to implement the Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3 RD) while engaging the donors before presenting it to the donor conference to be held soon, said a press release.

Secretary Planning Commission Syed Zafar Ali Shah, on Friday, chaired a consultative meeting with the donors and diplomats representing the various countries so a comprehensive rehabilitation plan comprising short-term and long-term could be presented before the donor conference.

Last month, the Planning Commission in collaboration with the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the European Union conducted Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and called for coordinated international support.

The consultative meeting was attended by the representatives of donors and officials of the Planning Commission. Member Infrastructure Planning gave a detailed briefing to the participants highlighting the short-term and long-term rehabilitation plan in 17 sectors, particularly in infrastructure, education and health.

During the meeting, the secretary Planning Commission informed the participants that the basic objective of this meeting is to expedite the consultative process by engaging the donors before presenting a comprehensive plan in the donor conference.

“The 17-sectors have been properly covered in the 3 RD which needs maximum funds to rebuild climate resilient infrastructure in flood-affected areas,” said Syed Zafar Ali Shah, while appreciating the donors for supporting Pakistan.

During the meeting, several projects were highlighted which have been recently started by the provincial governments after the recent floods in collaboration with the donor based on climate resilience.

It is noted that the majority of the projects will be executed by the provinces in their relevant sectors like the ML-1 project which will be executed by the Pakistan Railway. The Railway track has been badly affected in the flood.

“The consultative process will continue and the ministry will hold another round of meetings next week before finalizing a concrete plan which will plan the country to uplift in the rehabilitation phase,” he added.

Pakistan strongly pleaded its case before the COP27 Climate Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh and urged the world to support it despite it has a less than one percent contribution in global warming. The donor appreciated the efforts of the Planning Commission and assured to continue their support in the second phase of rehabilitation.

