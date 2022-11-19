AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
BARD Foundation to fund Roshni Homes Science Programme

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: BARD Foundation is funding Roshni Homes Trust and Sciencefuse programme, which aims to teach high-quality science education in a creative way to children of Roshni Homes first, then across the 'Golden Triangle' (Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala). Sciencefuse is a social enterprise working to improve the quality of science education among 3- to 14-year-old students.

This is an after-school programme that not only teaches children about science in a dynamic way but also trains the trainers. The program will focus on the training of RHT educators and will broaden its scope to select 20-25 teachers in Gujranwala through community partnerships with various schools and orphanages.

Talking about the collaboration, Mehreen Dawood said, “Bard Foundation is delighted to be a vital part of this social enterprise that not only aims to educate the students but also look forward to train the trainers to make students excel in scientific understanding development.

