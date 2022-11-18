AGL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 78.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
TREET 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.96%)
UNITY 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.41%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,302 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 16,117 Decreased By -116 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,731 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,706 Decreased By -57.6 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2022 02:21pm
Follow us

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year’s UN climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal.

The EU proposal would be to set up a special fund for covering loss and damage in the most vulnerable countries - but funded from a “broad donor base”.

That suggests high-emitting emerging economies like China would have to contribute, rather than having the fund be financed only by rich nations that have historically contributed the most to warming.

“What we would propose is to establish a loss and damage response fund for the most vulnerable countries,” EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told the COP27 summit.

The loss and damage issue has dominated this year’s summit, with more than 130 developing countries demanding that the meeting deliver a deal on a new fund to help them cope with the irreparable damage of floods, drought and other climate-fuelled impacts.

The United States and EU had previously resisted the idea, fearing it could open the door to establishing legal liability.

The EU’s latest proposal offered a middle ground - but Timmermans stipulated that it should be met by countries agreeing to step up their ambition to slow climate change.

The conditions attached to the offer included that countries must agree to phase down all fossil fuels, and phase down unabated coal-fuelled power generation as soon as possible - with countries submitting progress reports to make sure this gets done.

The Alliance of Small Island States and the G77 club of 134 developing countries, who have both pushed for a new fund at COP27, were consulting on their response to the EU proposal.

COP27: Climate talks get boost from G20 declaration

Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea, Nabeel Munir, said Timmermans’ proposal was “positive news” but that some divisions remained. “A lot of divergent views are still there.

For us, the success of COP27 depends on what we get on loss and damage.“ The EU offer is at odds with a proposal by developing countries and China that called for all developing countries to have access to the fund.

That proposal used a UN definition that would have allowed China to receive, not contribute, money. Timmermans’ offer goes further than the United States has so far indicated it would be willing to go on loss and damage funding.

Deals at COP27 must be made with support from all of the nearly 200 countries present at the talks.

“The U.S seems cornered,” one observer in the negotiations said.

European Union MENA Nabeel Munir COP27 UN climate summit

Comments

1000 characters

EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Targeted assistance: IMF appears ready to take the long view

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

India’s Modi says digital currencies being used to fund terror

Amazon confirms it has begun laying off employees

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

Read more stories