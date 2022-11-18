AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wahab hints at shifting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the traffic problems in half of the city will be solved by shifting the heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway.

“Reducing traffic pressure on major roads and arteries is a top priority of the provincial and city administrations. Improving infrastructure of the city will maintain traffic flow. Efforts will be made to provide 1,000 acres of land near the Northern Bypass for truck stands,” the Administrator expressed these views while talking to the delegation of Karachi Goods Carrier Association at his office here.

The delegation called on the Administrator Karachi under the chairmanship of President Karachi Goods Carrier Association Noor Khan Niazi and discussed other transport issues including the Mauripur Truck Stand.

General Secretary of the association Ghulam Mohammad Afridi and relevant officers of KMC were also present on the occasion.

Wahab said that he agreed in principle with transferring heavy traffic from other roads of the city to Lyari Expressway as this move is in the wider interest of the city.

“We have to make the traffic system according to the changes coming with the passage of time that the existing road network can be used as per the need. Under this objective, the city and provincial government have taken several measures which are reaping the benefits of the citizens,” he added.

The Administrator said that in 2016, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had released a fund of Rs320 million for the improvement of Mauripur truck stand, through which development work was done. He said that two fire tenders will also be provided for Mauripur truck stand.

On the occasion, President Karachi Goods Carrier Noor Khan Niazi, while giving a briefing to Administrator Karachi, said that more than 12,000 trucks depart from Karachi on a daily basis to deliver goods to different cities of the country.

He said that transportation of goods from Karachi Port Trust, Site and all other industrial areas is done by the same trucks. He said that transporting goods inside and outside the city could be done in a better way by providing facilities at the truck stand. Karachi Goods Carrier Association will provide all possible support in this regard.

The Administrator Karachi said that the problems of the city are being resolved with the cooperation and consultation of stakeholders.

He said that every effort is being made to utilize the available resources. He said that transport is the main sector that employs millions of people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab Karachi Port Trust kmc Lyari Expressway

Comments

1000 characters

Wahab hints at shifting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway

Drop in inward dollar flows to hurt PKR: Imran Khan

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

US terms IK’s allegations ‘mere propaganda’

Timely import of commodities: Senate panel seeks amendments to PPRA rules

Jul-Oct textile group exports down 1.34pc YoY

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

Loans & advances: FD fixes FY22 mark-up at 11.20pc

Forex reserves up by $75.2m

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

Read more stories