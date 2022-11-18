Wahab hints at shifting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway

KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the traffic problems in half of the city will be solved by shifting the heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway.

“Reducing traffic pressure on major roads and arteries is a top priority of the provincial and city administrations. Improving infrastructure of the city will maintain traffic flow. Efforts will be made to provide 1,000 acres of land near the Northern Bypass for truck stands,” the Administrator expressed these views while talking to the delegation of Karachi Goods Carrier Association at his office here.

The delegation called on the Administrator Karachi under the chairmanship of President Karachi Goods Carrier Association Noor Khan Niazi and discussed other transport issues including the Mauripur Truck Stand.

General Secretary of the association Ghulam Mohammad Afridi and relevant officers of KMC were also present on the occasion.

Wahab said that he agreed in principle with transferring heavy traffic from other roads of the city to Lyari Expressway as this move is in the wider interest of the city.

“We have to make the traffic system according to the changes coming with the passage of time that the existing road network can be used as per the need. Under this objective, the city and provincial government have taken several measures which are reaping the benefits of the citizens,” he added.

The Administrator said that in 2016, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had released a fund of Rs320 million for the improvement of Mauripur truck stand, through which development work was done. He said that two fire tenders will also be provided for Mauripur truck stand.

On the occasion, President Karachi Goods Carrier Noor Khan Niazi, while giving a briefing to Administrator Karachi, said that more than 12,000 trucks depart from Karachi on a daily basis to deliver goods to different cities of the country.

He said that transportation of goods from Karachi Port Trust, Site and all other industrial areas is done by the same trucks. He said that transporting goods inside and outside the city could be done in a better way by providing facilities at the truck stand. Karachi Goods Carrier Association will provide all possible support in this regard.

The Administrator Karachi said that the problems of the city are being resolved with the cooperation and consultation of stakeholders.

He said that every effort is being made to utilize the available resources. He said that transport is the main sector that employs millions of people.

