Two troops martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur: Pakistan Taliban kill six police officers in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: At least six policemen were martyred in a fierce gun attack in Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here on Wednesday.

According to sources, terrorists attacked a police mobile in the limits of Dadiwala police station in Lakki Marwat.

Unknown miscreants opened fire on a mobile during routine patrolling in Lakki Marwat, police said. As a result, six policemen including ASI were martyred in the gun attack.

The martyred cops included ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s Sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan and driver Dil Jan.

Following the attack, law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation in the area to hunt down attackers.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan took notice of the incident and has asked the IG Police for a report. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

“The incident is very tragic, the sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain,” the CM said in a statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country.

In a statement, the PM strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat. He paid tributes to the martyred six police personnel. He said the whole nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately announce the Shuhada package for the martyred police personnel.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls.

AFP adds: Six police officers were killed in an ambush in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said, an assault claimed by the nation’s homegrown Taliban.

The Pakistan Taliban — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — said the police were “coming for a raid” when they were gunned down.

It said in a statement to AFP its own fighters “managed to reach their base safely” after looting weapons and ammunition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences and said on Twitter, “terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan’s foremost problems”.

INP adds: A terrorist was killed and two security personnel martyred in armed clash between security forces and extremists. Arms and ammunition were recovered from possession of killed terrorist. ISPR said on Wednesday that the security forces on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of extremists launched in general area Hilal Khel of District Bajaur.

The extremists hiding in the area started firing at security forces and tried to escape which led to an exchange of firing. In crossing firing, one terrorist was killed while arms and ammunition recovered from his possession.

In firing of terrorists, 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad hailing from Kohat and Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan 30, belonging to Malakand embraced martydom.

The security forces continued sanitization of the area after the clash to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022