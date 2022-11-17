KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 16, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
AL Habib Cap. Mkt Allied Rental Modaraba 346,574 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 346,574 25.00
Akik Capital BankIslami Pakistan 5,320,500 13.23
Chase Securities 200,000 13.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,520,500 13.24
Topline Sec. Int. Industries 49,400 95.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,400 95.30
Trust Securities John&Philips 44,525 47.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 44,525 47.00
K & I Global Maple Leaf Cement 50,000 27.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 27.25
Sherman Sec Nimir Resins Ltd 2,500 15.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 15.10
MRA Sec. Treet Corporation 10,000 23.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 23.75
Total Turnover 6,023,499
