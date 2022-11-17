KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 16, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== AL Habib Cap. Mkt Allied Rental Modaraba 346,574 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 346,574 25.00 Akik Capital BankIslami Pakistan 5,320,500 13.23 Chase Securities 200,000 13.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,520,500 13.24 Topline Sec. Int. Industries 49,400 95.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,400 95.30 Trust Securities John&Philips 44,525 47.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 44,525 47.00 K & I Global Maple Leaf Cement 50,000 27.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 27.25 Sherman Sec Nimir Resins Ltd 2,500 15.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 15.10 MRA Sec. Treet Corporation 10,000 23.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 23.75 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,023,499 ===========================================================================================

