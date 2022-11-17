KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 16, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 226.70 229.00 DKK 32.15 32.25
SAUDIA RIYAL 62.20 62.80 NOK 23.06 23.16
UAE DIRHAM 64.20 64.80 SEK 22.00 22.10
EURO 243.00 245.40 AUD $ 157.00 159.00
UK POUND 278.00 280.80 CAD $ 175.60 177.60
JAPANI YEN 1.65735 1.67735 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 247.05 248.05 CHINESE YUAN 32.00 34.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
