AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed’s Daly: top policy rate of 4.75%-5.25% ‘reasonable’

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 09:12pm
Follow us

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank’s policy rate could end up in the 4.75%-5.25% range, high enough to squeeze inflation from the economy but not so high as to trigger a severe recession.

“We are … tightening into a strong economy, and I’m still optimistic we can bring this down so that Americans don’t feel we’ve solved one bad problem and put them in a much worse one,” Daly said in a CNBC interview.

The consumer is “hanging in there,” Daly said, speaking shortly after fresh data showed retail sales in October rose more than expected. But they are also preparing for a slowdown, she said, as the Fed raises borrowing costs to bite into inflation running at more than three times the Fed’s 2% target.

The unemployment rate, now at 3.7%, could rise to 4.5%-5% and while it could take longer to find work, there would still be jobs available, she said.

“Monetary policy works by slowing the economy: That’s how we restore price stability. Right now. I’m 100% determined to do that as effectively as we can, and as gently as we can,” she said.

The Fed earlier this month raised its policy rate by a fourth straight 75 basis points, bringing it to a range of 3.75%-4%. Daly said that as of September she felt it would ultimately need to rise to 5% and then stay there for some time to bring inflation down.

Aiming for a policy rate of “somewhere between 4.75% and 5.25% seems a reasonable place to go into the next meeting,” she said, adding that pausing rate hikes is not currently on the table.

US Federal Reserve policy rate

Comments

1000 characters

Fed’s Daly: top policy rate of 4.75%-5.25% ‘reasonable’

World Bank to provide $1.3 billion to Pakistan for emergency, agriculture and housing relief

Contempt case: Imran says PTI did not ‘knowingly violate’ court orders during May 25 march

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

FO says reports on BrahMos missile incident ‘disingenuous attempt’ to absolve India of its ‘irresponsible nuclear behaviour’

Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Two soldiers martyred in KP's Bajaur district: ISPR

Musk testifies at trial over his $50bn Tesla compensation

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Read more stories