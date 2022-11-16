AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto stocks slip on oil drag, inflation data

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 09:08pm
Follow us

Canada’s commodity-heavy stock index fell on Wednesday as oil prices declined, while investors digested data showing domestic annual inflation rate held steady in October.

By 10:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.55 points, or 0.26%, at 19,943.23, after closing higher in the previous session.

The energy sector dropped 1% as crude prices fell sharply following reports that Russian oil shipments on the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary had restarted.

Canada’s annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9% in October, as gasoline prices rose after OPEC+ countries announced production cuts, while higher interest rates pushed up mortgage costs by 11.4%, the largest jump since February 1991.

“Apart from the gas prices, another side of the story is that in a world of U.S. dollar strength the currency effects are starting to drive a wedge between the U.S. and Canadian inflation numbers,” said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management.

“There is a 40% chance of a 50 basis points of tightening if inflation doesn’t show more evidence of easing as we’ve seen in the United States,” he added.

C$ pulls pack from 8-week high as inflation steady

The BoC has hiked its benchmark rate by 350 basis points since March to 3.75%, one of its fastest tightening cycles ever. Money markets are betting on a 25-basis point increase on Dec. 7.

Among gainers, Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc rose 7.1% after it said it appointed former Domino’s Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman, as the firm tries to expand its digital sales.

The consumer staples sector rose 1.5%, led by a 2.6% gain in shares of Loblaw Cos Ltd after it posted upbeat third-quarter revenue as the Canadian retailer credited robust demand for groceries and drugs despite higher prices.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto stocks slip on oil drag, inflation data

World Bank to provide $1.3 billion to Pakistan for emergency, agriculture and housing relief

Contempt case: Imran says PTI did not ‘knowingly violate’ court orders during May 25 march

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

FO says reports on BrahMos missile incident ‘disingenuous attempt’ to absolve India of its ‘irresponsible nuclear behaviour’

Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Two soldiers martyred in KP's Bajaur district: ISPR

Musk testifies at trial over his $50bn Tesla compensation

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Read more stories