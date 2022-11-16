AGL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
Russia’s Medvedev says Polish missile incident shows West moving closer to world war

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 02:13pm
Photo: REUTERS
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War.

“The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged ‘missile strike’ on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia, the West moves closer to world war,” Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

NATO envoys hold emergency meeting on Poland blast

NATO member Poland’s president said earlier that the country had no concrete evidence showing who fired the missile, which struck a Polish grain facility some 6 km (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border and killed two people.

