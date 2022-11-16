Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

At least six police personnel including an assistant sub inspector (ASI) were martyred after a van on patrol came under gunfire in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday morning, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi “strongly denouncing the terror attack”, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Initial reports indicated martyred personnel included four police constables, an ASI and the van driver.

Bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital and law enforcement authorities began an operation in the area. Lakki Marwat is situated in the southern part of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident and sought a report from concerned departments.

“The provincial government will not leave the bereaved families alone in this difficult time,” he said.

He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls, said the statement.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terror incident, President Alvi said the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel in the war on terrorism are unforgettable.

PM Shehbaz said the terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country.

In a statement, the prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat.

He paid tributes to the martyred six police personnel. He said the whole nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police personnel in Lakki Marwat.

He also sought a report from Chief Secretary and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of the incident.

Moreover, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also condemned the terrorist attack.

According to the Twitter handle of National Assembly of Pakistan, the two lawmakers also urged the government to act against terrorism.