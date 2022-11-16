AGL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.33%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 79.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
MLCF 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
OGDC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 142.84 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.53%)
UNITY 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,321 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 51 (0.31%)
KSE100 42,803 Increased By 5.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 27.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo’s Nikkei index ends higher

AFP Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 12:09pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo’s key Nikkei index rebounded from earlier losses to end higher on Wednesday, with investors somewhat reassured after Washington said it was “unlikely” a missile that hit Poland was fired from Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.14 percent, or 38.13 points, at 28,028.30, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.05 percent, or 0.93 points, to 1,963.29.

The dollar fetched 139.75 yen, against 139.16 yen in New York late Tuesday.

News that a possible Russian missile had landed in a village in NATO-member Poland, killing two people, spooked investors in Tokyo initially, prompting sell-offs in the morning.

But later US President Joe Biden, when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia, said that scenario was “unlikely”.

“Biden saying the missile’s origin was unconfirmed helped ease investors’ fears,” Toshikazu Horiuchi of IwaiCosmo Securities told AFP.

“Excessive vigilance around (the situation near the Ukraine border) has subsided for now in Japan,” he said.

Japanese shares fall on sell-off after disappointing forecasts by heavyweights

SoftBank Group jumped 2.94 percent to 6,328 yen, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.36 percent to 83,350 yen.

Meanwhile, Toyota dipped 0.10 percent to 1,996 yen.

The auto giant on Wednesday unveiled the “fifth generation” of its popular Prius model, credited for pioneering the hybrid vehicle market.

Sony Group lost 1.72 percent to 11,390 yen.

Japanese shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo’s Nikkei index ends higher

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Middle-income nations, too, facing debt issues

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Oil prices slip as China COVID worries, firmer dollar outweigh supply concerns

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Currencies on edge as traders assess risks from Poland

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Read more stories