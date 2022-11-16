Germany’s Scholz: expressed condolences to Polish president and citizens over blasts

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Wednesday that he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences to him and his citizens after blasts near Poland’s border with Ukraine.

“This is a terrible incident and it is necessary to carefully clarify how it came about,” he said, according to the statement.

Poland has called the blasts a strike by a Russian-made projectile, while Russia has denied the claim.