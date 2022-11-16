AGL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.49%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 76.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.96%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 142.75 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.43%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,319 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 16,333 Increased By 44.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 42,786 Decreased By -11 (-0.03%)
KSE30 15,725 Increased By 16 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany’s Scholz: expressed condolences to Polish president and citizens over blasts

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 11:04am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Wednesday that he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences to him and his citizens after blasts near Poland’s border with Ukraine.

“This is a terrible incident and it is necessary to carefully clarify how it came about,” he said, according to the statement.

Biden says missile that killed two in Poland may not have come from Russia

Poland has called the blasts a strike by a Russian-made projectile, while Russia has denied the claim.

Ukraine Olaf Scholz Andrzej Duda Poland German Chancellor Polish President

Comments

1000 characters

Germany’s Scholz: expressed condolences to Polish president and citizens over blasts

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Middle-income nations, too, facing debt issues

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Oil prices slip as China COVID worries, firmer dollar outweigh supply concerns

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Currencies on edge as traders assess risks from Poland

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Read more stories