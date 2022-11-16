AGL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.17%)
Nov 16, 2022
World

Japan ‘deeply concerned’ over Poland blast, Kishida tells G7, NATO meet

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 10:56am
NUSA DUA: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an emergency meeting of G7 advanced economies and NATO member nations held on Wednesday after news of a missile dropped in Poland, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

Kishida told the meeting, held in Bali on the sidelines of a G20 summit, that Japan was “very concerned” and watching developments closely, the ministry said in a statement.

Japan PM to meet China’s Xi in Bangkok on Thursday

“Developments in Ukraine affect the core of international order and are inseparable from security affairs in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kishida said.

“At a time like now, we would like to strengthen co-ordination and co-operation with G7 and NATO allies,” Kishida was quoted as saying at the meeting.

