AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh govt refuse to provide assistance to ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal and Sindh governments on Tuesday refused to provide the required assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions as the electoral body reserved its verdict in the case related to delay in LG polls in these two divisions comprising 16 districts.

The representatives of the federal Interior Ministry and the Sindh government appeared before the electoral body in the hearing of this case.

The Interior Ministry officials conveyed to the ECP that military and paramilitary personnel could not be assigned first-tier election duties in the LG polls due to their extensive engagements in different parts of the country.

The Sindh government cited the engagement of Sindh police in flood relief operations to refuse the provision of the required number of police personnel for security during LG polls in the two divisions.

The five-member ECP bench comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and former Justice Ikramullah Khan reserved verdict in the case, expected to be announced in the coming days.

Last month, the electoral entity accused the Interior Ministry of refusing to ensure the static deployment of military and paramilitary personnel in the LG elections for Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, which were scheduled on October 23, and announced to postpone these polls, for the third time, citing a shortage of security personnel.

On August 24, the ECP postponed the LG polls in all seven districts of the Karachi division— East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari, and Malir— on account of torrential rains that triggered heavy flooding in various parts of Karachi and the rest of Sindh.

A day earlier, on August 23, the electoral body postponed the LG polls in nine districts of the Hyderabad division— Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.

The polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were earlier scheduled on July 24 under the second phase— but the ECP, on July 20, postponed these polls and rescheduled them to August 28 – keeping in view the weather forecast of heavy downpours in the monsoon season.

Under the first phase, the LG elections were held on June 26 this year in 14 districts of Sindh - Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar. These polls saw allegations of widespread rigging from different political parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Government ECP LG elections electoral body

Comments

1000 characters

LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh govt refuse to provide assistance to ECP

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Immovable property tax issue: LHC summons FBR chairman, law secy

Read more stories