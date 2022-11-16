Minister vows to launch 5G technology next year

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, on Tuesday, vowed to launch 5G technology in the country next year to cope with the challenges of the digital world.

He was talking to Wang Hua, the CEO Zong, who called on him here on Tuesday. Matters related to spectrum, 5G technology, connectivity and the provision of quality telecom services were discussed during the meeting. Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Mohsin Mushtaq was also present in the meeting.

The IT minister said that the provision of broadband services across the country was the topmost priority of the Ministry of IT. He urged the telecom sector to upgrade their infrastructure to provide quality services to the masses, saying that all possible steps are being taken to resolve issues of cellular mobile operators.

The IT minister said that to improve the quality of services, the telecom sector has to upgrade its infrastructure. He expressed his resolve to launch 5G technology next year to cope with the challenges of the digital world.

CEO Zong Wang Hua said Zong was ready to fully cooperate with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication for the launch of 5G technology in the country. He apprised that Zong was soon going to introduce microfinance-type application for e-commerce. Senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

