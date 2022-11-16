AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Minister vows to launch 5G technology next year

Tahir Amin Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, on Tuesday, vowed to launch 5G technology in the country next year to cope with the challenges of the digital world.

He was talking to Wang Hua, the CEO Zong, who called on him here on Tuesday. Matters related to spectrum, 5G technology, connectivity and the provision of quality telecom services were discussed during the meeting. Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Mohsin Mushtaq was also present in the meeting.

The IT minister said that the provision of broadband services across the country was the topmost priority of the Ministry of IT. He urged the telecom sector to upgrade their infrastructure to provide quality services to the masses, saying that all possible steps are being taken to resolve issues of cellular mobile operators.

The IT minister said that to improve the quality of services, the telecom sector has to upgrade its infrastructure. He expressed his resolve to launch 5G technology next year to cope with the challenges of the digital world.

CEO Zong Wang Hua said Zong was ready to fully cooperate with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication for the launch of 5G technology in the country. He apprised that Zong was soon going to introduce microfinance-type application for e-commerce. Senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque 5G technology telecom services Wang Hua

Comments

1000 characters

Minister vows to launch 5G technology next year

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Immovable property tax issue: LHC summons FBR chairman, law secy

Read more stories