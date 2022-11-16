PDWP approves three uplift schemes for Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three development schemes of public buildings and local government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs1,518.168 million.

These schemes were approved in the 28th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of Multi Story Flat/ Suites for Officers at BRS Colony, Lahore at the cost of Rs 566.381 million and construction of multi-story suites for the Officers of P&D and S&GAD in GOR-III, Shadman Lahore at the cost of Rs 539.356 million.

The Institutional Strengthening & Technical Assistant of LG&CDD and PLGB component being component of Umbrella PC-I under Punjab Cities Program (PCP) at the cost of Rs 412.430 million was approved.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022