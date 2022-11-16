Thatta water supply scheme: Hearing in case against Zardari, others adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Thatta water supply case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others without proceedings as the tenure of Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan ended.

Judge Muhammad Azam Khan was appointed in October 2019 as the judge of accountability court-II, Islamabad, after Judge Arshad Malik was removed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the wake of the video scandal case against him.

Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan during his tenure heard Thatta water supply case. The tenure of judge Azam Khan expired on October 27. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 6.

The anti-graft body nominated Zardari, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, and 12 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with the Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference. Also Ashfaq Leghari and In-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto had not mentioned in the interim reference.

In the interim reference, the bureau has nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary Special Initiative Department of Sindh; Hassan Memon, project director/chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Mohammad Farrukh Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Manahil Majeed.

