AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
EPCL 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
FLYNG 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
FNEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
GGGL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 32.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.45%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
OGDC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.99%)
TREET 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.2%)
TRG 143.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2%)
UNITY 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
WAVES 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.92%)
BR100 4,343 Increased By 23.6 (0.55%)
BR30 16,503 Increased By 29.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,021 Increased By 170.6 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,808 Increased By 78.6 (0.5%)
Gold steadies near 3-month high on hopes of smaller Fed hikes

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 10:52am
Gold hovered near a three-month high on Tuesday, as a top US central bank official’s comment raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while an uptick in the dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold was flat at $1,771.00 per ounce, as of 0228 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 17 on Monday.

US gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $1,774.30 per ounce. “Gold has had a very strong run from $1,618 per ounce and is now due for some consolidation short term.

However, the overall dominant risk remains very much to the upside,“ said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

“The catalyst for the recent strong rally was partially the correction of the US dollar.”

Gold prices have risen $150 or nearly 10% since falling to a one-month low earlier this month as data showing an uptick in US unemployment rate in October and sings of cooling inflation led to Fed slowdown optimism.

The Fed will likely soon slow its interest rates hikes, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signalled on Monday, but emphasised the central bank still had more work to do.

Gold prices rise

Traders now see an 89% probability of a 50-basis-point increase at the US central bank’s December meeting, with only an 11% likelihood of a 75-basis-point rise.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates tend to dull bullion’s appeal as the metal pays no interest.

Capping the gains, the dollar index rose 0.3% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Speculators cut net short positions by 30,659 contracts to 8,219 in COMEX gold in the week to Nov. 8, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22 per ounce.

Platinum gained 0.2% to $1,019.50, while palladium was steady at $2,025.

