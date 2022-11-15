BOA approves six SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment (including Chinese and other FDI) and Special Initiatives, Chaudhary Salik Hussain chaired the 8th meeting of the Board of Approvals (BOA) in Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad.

Members of BOA from Parliament, federal ministries, provincial governments, SBP, provincial BOIs, FPCCI, Pakistan Business Council and senior officers including Secretary BOI Asad Rehman Gilani were in attendance.

In the meeting, six zone applications for grant of SEZ status, from Government of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, were placed before the BOA for consideration.

After detailed deliberations and discussions, the forum approved two multi-industry and four Sole Enterprises SEZs.

