Nov 15, 2022
BOA approves six SEZs

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment (including Chinese and other FDI) and Special Initiatives, Chaudhary Salik Hussain chaired the 8th meeting of the Board of Approvals (BOA) in Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad.

Members of BOA from Parliament, federal ministries, provincial governments, SBP, provincial BOIs, FPCCI, Pakistan Business Council and senior officers including Secretary BOI Asad Rehman Gilani were in attendance.

In the meeting, six zone applications for grant of SEZ status, from Government of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, were placed before the BOA for consideration.

After detailed deliberations and discussions, the forum approved two multi-industry and four Sole Enterprises SEZs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI SBP FDI SEZs Pakistan Business Council Chaudhary Salik Hussain Asad Rehman Gilani Board of Approvals

