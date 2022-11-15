PM returns after visiting London

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday landed at Islamabad airport from London. PM Shehbaz Sharif was in London on a private visit from Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reached Pakistan via a private airline flight from UK’s Heathrow Airport. He arrived at the airport amid special protocol.

Sunday, PM Sharif who was set to leave for Pakistan had extended his stay in London for one more day.

During his stay in London, the premier held several rounds of talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during which key political issues came under discussion.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had confirmed on Friday that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Reacting to the speculations in the media regarding the army chief’s appointment, Asif confirmed that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment however, the decision was not taken yet.