AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US sanctions target Russian arms supply network, oligarch Kerimov

AFP Published November 14, 2022
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury announced sanctions on Monday on a Russian defense procurement network and blacklisted private aircraft and companies in France and Switzerland tied to oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

The companies the Treasury is targeting with sanctions fall within the international network of Russian microelectronics company AO PKK Milandr, which it said was vital to the supply of microelectronics to the Russian defense industry.

The Treasury named affiliates and agents of Milandr in Switzerland, Armenia, and Taiwan to the sanctions list, which bans US individuals and entities from doing business with them, aiming to lock them out of global financial and commercial markets.

The sanctions also freeze any assets those targeted have under US jurisdiction.

"The United States will continue to expose and disrupt the Kremlin's military supply chains and deny Russia the equipment and technology it needs to wage its illegal war against Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

CIA chief meeting Russia counterpart to warn against nuclear use: White House

In addition, the Treasury took aim at the sprawling network of Russian mining tycoon Kerimov, who is already on the US sanctions blacklist.

The sanctions will target Kerimov's wife, children, and a nephew, four French real estate firms controlled by one of his daughters, and a Swiss national who is president of those four companies.

Another Swiss national, Alexander-Walter Studhalter, and Russian businessman Murat Magomedovich Alievwas, were sanctioned for their involvement with more than a dozen companies in Kerimov's financial network, according to the Treasury.

In addition, the Treasury placed a block on eight small jet aircraft it said were luxury planes used by Kerimov's family, leaving them potentially vulnerable to seizure.

In May, the United States got authorities in Fiji to seize Kerimov's 348-foot (106 meter) luxury yacht Amadea, which is now impounded in San Diego, California.

"The United States will continue to crack down on Russia's attempts to evade international sanctions to fund its war machine. Businesses worldwide are advised to do their due diligence in order to avoid being targeted for sanctions," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

US Treasury US sanctions Janet Yellen Antony Blinken RUssia Ukraine war Russian arms supply

Comments

1000 characters

US sanctions target Russian arms supply network, oligarch Kerimov

Pakistan’s perceived default risk rises significantly

Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding

Rupee declines marginally, settles at 221.69 against US dollar

Verdict in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrates Pakistan’s ‘abiding commitment to counterterrorism’: FO

No discussions held between Shehbaz and Nawaz on COAS appointment, says Khawaja Asif

PM violated official secrets act by consulting Nawaz on army chief's appointment, claims Imran

China’s Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is ‘first red line’ that must not be crossed

Pakistan, Afghan border crossing closed after clashes

Giving up conspiracy narrative not an end, we want answers: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Shaheen Shah Afridi advised two-week rehabilitation, says PCB

Read more stories