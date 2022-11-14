PM violated official secrets act by consulting Nawaz on army chief's appointment, claims Imran

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif violated the Official Secrets Act by consulting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on the appointment of the new army chief, Aaj News reported.

"How can the PM consult a fugitive [Nawaz Sharif] on a chief of army staff's appointment," Imran said while addressing the long march participants via video link. He said it was beyond imagination that a convicted and fugitive person was making important decisions in Pakistan.

The former premier noted that the ruling coalition is only thinking about protecting their wealth, questioning whether they should “be trusted with the important decisions of the country?”

Speaking about the attack on his long march container, the PTI chief reiterated that despite having his government in Punjab and being the former prime minister of the country, he was unable to register the first information report (FIR) of the attack in Wazirabad.

He revealed that PTI has approached the Supreme Court regarding the FIR, adding that he is “hopeful that the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan [Umar Ata Bandial] will look into this matter.”

"I know who is involved in my murder conspiracy; however, despite my constitutional right, I could not register FIR."

“They [Authorities concerned] listened to the powerful fractions and did not register FIR,” he lamented. “Now think how they treat the common man?” he questioned.

He further added that Senator Azam Swati’s case would also be heard in the Supreme Court, hoping that CJP Bandial will himself hear Swati’s case.

In Swati’s case, “I will only trust Supreme Court’s decisions,” he added.

Earlier, PTI leader Asad Umar said on Monday that chairman Imran Khan and the rest of the party will not stop the long march until Pakistan gains ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’

Addressing long march participants at Chak Jhumra, he said PTI would not bow down to government pressure and call off the nationwide demonstration. He added that Imran, who is recovering from bullet wounds sustained during an assassination attempt, will rejoin the march soon.

“We are out on the streets for the people and future of Pakistan,” he said. “Imran Khan has lived his life but still he is leading the protest for the future of the youth of Pakistan.”

“The future of Pakistan is being decided in London, America and behind closed doors while conspiracies were also hatched against the elected government,” he said. “We want to give the message that Pakistanis are not slaves therefore the fate of the country should be decided within Pakistan by the voters.”

He also lamented that gas supply to factories could be suspended for 3.5 months in the winter season due to incompetence of the government.

Earlier, Imran was wounded when shots were fired at his long march container at Wazirabad, Gujranwala. He was taken to Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore for treatment.

For now, PTI's march continues without Imran. It resumed from Chak Jhumra on Monday, set to make its way to Chiniot. Imran is expected to address march participants during the day.