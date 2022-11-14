AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTI demands judicial commission on FIR of Imran Khan assassination attempt

  • Registers several petitions in Supreme Court, says it will not accept FIR until certain names are included
BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 03:51pm
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday registered several petitions in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) demanding formation of a judicial commission to probe “several matters of grave public importance”, including the assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan, reported Aaj News.

The petitions were lodged at SC registries in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

'Farcical FIR': Imran Khan says his lawyers will convey his position

The main point of contention is that Imran Khan is insisting the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior official of the Pakistan Army should appear on the first information report (FIR) lodged for the assassination attempt against him.

Imran has claimed on several occasions these people are the ones responsible for the attack. Allegations have been denied.

The FIR, registered at the Wazirabad police station after some delays, includes sections related to terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, and others. It listed Naveed Meher, the alleged shooter in the attack, as the prime suspect.

But the names Imran wants are not included.

Reacting to this, Imran said that his lawyers will give his position on the issue of the "farcical" FIR.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said his party will not accept the FIR.

After Imran was shot at PTI's long march in Wazirabad, the party tried to register an FIR but this was delayed.

The IG Punjab police refused to lodge an FIR due to the issue of names being added. The SC then told the IG Punjab police an FIR must be registed.

Will give another call for long march once I recover, says Imran Khan in first address after attack

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Imran said that for the future of Pakistan, the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces to join the struggle for justice, rule of law, and freedom from foreign subservience. He said this was the goal of the "Haqeeqi Azadi" movement.

PTI's long march is set to kick off from Chak Jhumra on Monday, making its way to Chiniot.

MKA Nov 14, 2022 03:05pm
IK should open the door to his mental faculties for democratic norms.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

