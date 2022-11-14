‘FIR issue’: PTI MPs to file pleas in SC: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that on Monday (today) his party lawmakers would file applications for registration of a First Information Report (FIR) about the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan in all the registries of the Supreme Court.

In his tweet, he said that all the members of the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly would appear at their respective registry. He said that the attention of the Supreme Court would be brought to this issue through a petition.

Even after a week, the FIR of the murderous attack on the former prime minister of the country is not being registered, he said.

He said that one civilian was martyred and 13 others were injured in this attack. He said that the police refused to register FIR due to pressure from known sources.

