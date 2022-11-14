AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Alvi, Shehbaz praise ‘fighting spirit’ of cricket team

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the fighting spirit of Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final against England.

On their Twitter handles on Sunday, the president and the prime minister observed that the national team played well despite posting a low score.

They also congratulated the T20 world champion England team.

“Congratulations England, good all-round performance to lift the cup. Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score,” the president posted on his Twitter.

The prime minister in his tweet said team Pakistan fought back hard and brave. “Great bowling performance. But England played better today. We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament.”

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets after achieving a target of 138.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

